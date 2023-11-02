News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Pupils and staff at ‘Exceptional’ Milton Keynes school celebrate ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted report

‘I am so proud of our children, staff and parents’
By Olga Norford
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Staff and pupils at Russell Street School in Stony Stratford are celebrating after being rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The Ofsted report, which followed a two-day inspection in September 2023 states: “Pupils flourish at this exceptional school. The school is relentless in its aim that all pupils achieve highly. Pupils are kind and respectful and behave with remarkable maturity.

“Staff are proud to work in such an inspirational school.”

Russell Street School is celebrating after receiving an 'Outstanding' Ofsted reportRussell Street School is celebrating after receiving an 'Outstanding' Ofsted report
Russell Street School is celebrating after receiving an 'Outstanding' Ofsted report
Most Popular

The school, previously rated ‘Good’ was rated Outstanding in every category including: Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, and Early Years provision.

Inspectors also observed ‘the environment around the school is carefully considered to capture pupils’ interest and that ‘warm, supportive relationships underpinned the excellent work the school does’.

They also found ‘ambition and high achievement was expected and that there was a palpable sense of purpose and ambition’ complemented by a highly effective curriculum.

The report also stated that from the age of three, children in the Nursery benefited from precise and expert support with pupils’ broader development as rigorously planned as the academic curriculum. Pupils remember what they have learned and have a remarkably well-developed sense of right and wrong along with a detailed understanding of issues such as mental health and wellbeing.

Headteacher, Dawn Robinson, said: “I am so proud of our children, staff and parents. This report epitomises all of the hard work and commitment of our whole community.

“The school has undergone significant change in the last four years, and everyone should feel very proud of the praise from inspectors in this report.”

Related topics:Milton KeynesInspectors