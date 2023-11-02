Pupils and staff at ‘Exceptional’ Milton Keynes school celebrate ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted report

‘I am so proud of our children, staff and parents’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and pupils at Russell Street School in Stony Stratford are celebrating after being rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The Ofsted report, which followed a two-day inspection in September 2023 states: “Pupils flourish at this exceptional school. The school is relentless in its aim that all pupils achieve highly. Pupils are kind and respectful and behave with remarkable maturity.

“Staff are proud to work in such an inspirational school.”

Russell Street School is celebrating after receiving an 'Outstanding' Ofsted report

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school, previously rated ‘Good’ was rated Outstanding in every category including: Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, and Early Years provision.

Inspectors also observed ‘the environment around the school is carefully considered to capture pupils’ interest and that ‘warm, supportive relationships underpinned the excellent work the school does’.

They also found ‘ambition and high achievement was expected and that there was a palpable sense of purpose and ambition’ complemented by a highly effective curriculum.

The report also stated that from the age of three, children in the Nursery benefited from precise and expert support with pupils’ broader development as rigorously planned as the academic curriculum. Pupils remember what they have learned and have a remarkably well-developed sense of right and wrong along with a detailed understanding of issues such as mental health and wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Headteacher, Dawn Robinson, said: “I am so proud of our children, staff and parents. This report epitomises all of the hard work and commitment of our whole community.