Pupils given hi-vis vests so they can walk to school safely in Milton Keynes

A housebuilder has donated hi-vis vests to a primary school so its pupils can walk to school safely.The intia

The initiative at Water Hall Primary School and Nursery was part of Walk to School Month, which runs for the duration of October each year and encourages pupils to celebrate the journey to school on foot.

Deputy headteacher Adele Howson said: “We have worked really hard over the last year to achieve our Bronze School Travel Plan. All of our families are encouraged to make healthy journeys to school, these vests will help towards ensuring their safety as part of this. Thanks again to Barratt and David Wilson for supporting our pupils.”

Water Hall pupils model their new hi-vis vests

Water Hall Primary School and Nursery is located near the homebuilder’s Woburn Downs development on Watling Street and the donation of hi-vis vests is another part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ outreach to the local community.

Sales director Alison Raine said: “We want to ensure the pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here, and our donation has hopefully still encouraged them to safely practice Walk to School Month.

“This is a campaign we actively support each year as we endeavor to help local school children in their efforts to commute on foot, and the vests have proven to be both effective and practical.