Pupils in shock after 'bullied' classmate aged 12 reportedly takes his own life in Milton Keynes

A 12-year-old child who friends claim was bullied because he was transgender has tragically died after reportedly taking his own life.

His death has left friends shocked and they have demanded better treatment for all young people in the LGBTQ+ community as well as action to prevent bullying.

The boy was a student at Radcliffe School and the headteacher sent a message on Sunday to parents informing them of the tragedy/

Radcliffe School MK. Photo: Google Maps

But friends have been angered by the statement, which referred to the pupil using the female name he had shunned.

They also said he had been bullied relentlessly by peers and called for more action to be taken to protect children from bullying. The Citizen has chosen not to name the student.

In a letter to the Citizen the students said: "X was a student at the Radcliffe school in year 8, he was transgender, using the he/him pronoun.

"X had been bullied relentlessly by his peers, which played a factor in his death, however, the school has not recognised this as the result of bullying on their premises, and have outwardly tried to silence any and all claims of this."

The letter also claims: "Students have been told by the school that we are specifically not allowed to use social media to express grief or tribute to X, and due to this, many people have been silenced, especially when correcting the staff on X's proper identity. "

Mental health experts, and also LGBTQ+ specialists at Q:Alliance, have now asked to hold training sessions at the school following the tragedy.

Counsellors from YiS young people's mental health charity are also trying to swiftly arrange a drop-in session this week for any pupil who wants to talk about their grief or bullying issues.

The boy, who was in Year 8, was born female but chose to use the he/him pronoun and identify as male. But many students were upset when teachers announced his death using the female name he had shunned.

An email from headteacher Paula Lawson to all parents on Sunday, also used the female name.

It stated: "I am so sorry to have to share the news that we tragically lost a member of The Radcliffe School community.... X, a student in Year 8, died unexpectedly and her parents have agreed for me to share this with you all."

The email said pupils may have "confusing emotions relating to the death."

It added: "Many of these emotions will be very normal reactions to a tragic situation. For some, more severe reactions including self-harm and thoughts of suicide may arise especially when the cause of death is not confirmed.

"All students are aware that there are several people in school that they can talk to about how they are feeling. In school our House Teams will be providing emotional support throughout the day and our school counsellor is able to offer and signpost support too."

The email adds: "It is ok to say that you don’t know why the young person died, rather than to speculate on things that may have been said, especially on social media. Reassure your children that you are available to listen and talk about the death."

Students claim they have been told that they are not allowed to use social media to express grief or pay tribute to the pupil.

They also claimed that heads of houses had read out a scripted message on Monday, February 7, which used the student's former name and used she/her pronouns.

The Citizen contacted the Radcliffe School today to talk about the students' claims. A spokesman told us: "We will not be commenting on this matter."

Meanwhile worried parents have posted on social media about their concerns.

One mum said: "The school has some amazing teachers who go above and beyond to help our kids, but they also have some that allow the abuse these kids face slide. I am feeling frustrated as I hear these kids tell me what they are facing every day and want to see if I can help them to get the support they deserve. It's 2022, homophobic abuse should not be tolerated."

The boy's sister has also posted about her dissatisfaction with the school claiming homophobia is rife: "They think a few ‘it’s okay to be gay’ posters are making a difference. They need to do something about it - it’s awful. They must know about how homophobic and awful all the kids are, there’s no way they don’t know. They need to talk about it more, it’s not okay," she wrote.

The school has told parents it will continue to provide support for all students throughout the coming weeks.

But Q:Alliance MK, a charity that provides support, information and representation for local LGBTQ+ people, is already working hard behind the scenes to organise an outreach programme as soon as possible at the school.

A Q:Alliance spokesman told the Citizen this evening:"At Q:alliance, we are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that another LGBTQ+ child has taken their own life due to bullying and homophobia. It is shocking that the schools we entrust with the protection and education of our children still do not provide the support our young community deserves.

"Even in 2022, it is still common for all members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially young members, to face discrimination and isolation for simply being who they are. That is why it is essential for services like Q:alliance to exist. Services like ours provide the LGBTQ+ community with a safe space to meet like-minded people and reach out for support in an environment that allows them to be themselves.

The spokesman added: "It has been increasingly difficult to source funding for our vital youth services in recent years. While this has created a big challenge, it has not stopped our team from securing funding to expand our youth services across Milton Keynes to reach more LGBTQ+ children. The expansion will ensure our services are more accessible than ever to young members of the LGBTQ+ community across the town. Ensuring they are empowered to face a world that does not always accept who they are.

"Whilst providing safe spaces, we are also reaching out to schools across Milton Keynes to offer our services through assemblies. These will focus on raising awareness and encouraging acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. We will also be promoting our services to ensure all children struggling with how they identify have access to the team who are here to listen and help.

"If you are reading this as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, please do not suffer in silence. We are here to offer help and support. Please visit our website for more information and to get in touch.

"Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of yet another LGBTQ+ child taking their own life as a result of discrimination simply for being who they are."

Any young people needing help on LGBTQ+ issues can contact Q:Alliance here.

More help is available from YiS, which provides free and confidential BACP accredited counselling for young people aged 11 to 21 in Milton Keynes.