Pupils with autism produce incredible products that sell like hot cakes at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Talented students with autism from a city special school have become entrepreneurs by selling their home-made wares at the city shopping centre.

The sixth formers from The Walnuts School have designed and made their own gorgeous wooden plaques, inscribed with motivational, comical and inspirational phrases, and personalised if customers requested it.

They launched them in December at a pop-up stall in Midsummer Place. The plaques, priced from £7, proved so popular with Christmas shoppers that they sold £3,500 worth.

Walnuts School pupils show off their home-made plaques

All the funds were invested back into the business, which is known as The Walnuts Enterprise.

Now, following the Christmas success. Midsummer Place has invited the pupils to run another pop-up shop before Valentine’s Day. It will run from February 6 to February 11.

Rebecca Brown, Careers and Transition Lead at The Walnuts School said: “The pop-up shop has been truly amazing. I would like to thank Midsummer Place for giving our young people this amazing opportunity - it has not only given the young people a place to showcase their talents but also to build upon their employability skills for their future. Building employability skills is a key focus at The Walnuts School.

“As we know in many industries, it is all about who you know. The more work experience opportunities we are able to provide, the more contacts our students will meet, opening us up to a wealth of opportunities for our young people in the future. This project has certainly proved that.”

The plaques have been snapped up by shoppers

Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at Midsummer Place said: “It was a pleasure to work with and support the students of The Walnuts School. The products they created were truly unique and very popular with our customers and even our staff kept returning for more. We are looking forward to having them back for what we are sure will be another successful pop-up.”

The partnership with The Walnuts School came to fruition through the Hatch initiative that invited small businesses to pitch for retail space. which is also set to return this February.