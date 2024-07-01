Putt your hands up to welcome launch of new Adventure Golf course in Milton Keynes
Visitors of all ages will be able to practise their putting skills through the twists and turns of the 12-hole course, designed with a wildlife theme. There are superb sculptures of creatures found in the local environment to spot around the course – with a different one at each hole to see
and learn about, from bats to butterflies, and more.
Robert Wood, executive director at Willen Lake, said: “Mini-golf courses are hugely popular for a reason – they’re fun for all ages. And, at the heart of our course is a wildlife theme, to reflect the biodiversity work of The Parks Trust, which Greenspan have brilliantly brought to life. Now, we just can’t wait to see visitors enjoying the course this summer and for years to come.”
As part of the development work enhancements have also been made to the Treetop Extreme high-ropes courses. A major upgrade of the clip-on safety system makes the experience smoother, and refurbishment of the lowest-height Explorer course brings all-new features including a 48m zip wire.
Willen Lake contracted the services of outdoor activities specialist Greenspan Projects for the works. Project manager, Graham Marks, added: “This project has been a pleasure to be a part of from start to finish. It has given us the opportunity to showcase our expertise in outdoor attractions whilst also demonstrating how to maximise revenue in the available space.”
The new adventure golf course will open daily from10am to 7pm. Click here to find out more and to book.