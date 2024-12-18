Quadbiking centre given green light to remain at its home in Milton Keynes

A quadbiking centre in Milton Keynes can continue operating at its existing home after retrospective plans were approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quadrenalin Quadbiking Centre has been based at Great Firs, Great Brickhill, since 2015, gaining a reputation as a popular outdoor adventure facility with consistently high ratings on Google, Facebook and TripAdvisor.

Buckinghamshire Council has now approved a retrospective planning application to change the use of the land to a quadbiking facility with associated tracks, training area, ancillary buildings and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Alex Schiff said: “We are truly delighted and relieved to have secured retrospective planning permission. The centre has become an important part of the area, providing jobs for 15 staff members, many who live nearby, and creating opportunities for people to connect and enjoy the outdoors.

Quadrenalin Quadbiking Centre, which has been based in Great Firs, Great Brickhill, since 2015 is a popular outdoor adventure facility.

“The positive feedback we regularly receive reflects how much people value what we offer. We’re proud to have supported local schools and charities through donations and vouchers over the years, and we’re excited to continue giving back while welcoming even more visitors to experience the fun and adventure we’re known for.”

Quadrenalin Quadbiking Centre welcomes all abilities, providing training before hitting the courses and offering a variety of packages, including thrilling treks with hill climbs, mud sections, twists and turns, as well as corporate team-building activities, stag and hen dos, kids’ birthday parties, and family sessions.

Sachin Parmar, planning director at Marrons, who led the proposals, said: “The development supports rural enterprise by creating a business that bolsters the local economy while being thoughtfully designed to blend into the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is well-screened from the highway and its dark green buildings, combined with the natural undulating terrain, help to minimise visual and noise impacts.

“Beyond its economic contributions, the facility has a profound positive impact on visitors, including those with disabilities and mental health challenges, by promoting healthy outdoor activities that relieve stress and improve wellbeing.

“It also serves as a hub for teambuilding and community connection, offering an invaluable space for people to come together and enjoy the rural environment.”