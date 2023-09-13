Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nestle is bringing back a Quality Street favourite that was discontinued more than 20 years ago – and there’s a special chance for John Lewis shoppers in Milton Keynes to snap it up.

The Coffee Creme will make its comeback just in time for Christmas and will appear in John Lewis and Waitrose shops later this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coffee-flavoured fondant wrapped in dark chocolate came out tops, taking 39% of the vote, when Nestle surveyed the nation about favourite retro sweets.

There's a special chance for John Lewis shoppers in Milton Keynes this Christmas to buy a Quality Street choc that was discontinued 30 years ago

Brand manager Samantha Hirst said: “We’ve been keeping the exciting news of the return of the Coffee Creme tightly under wraps so it’s a huge relief to finally share it… We know it was the one that fans were keen to bring back when we asked the nation back in 2021, so it’s safe to say that we’re anticipating we’ll see some smiling faces!”

MK’s John Lewis store is one of several selected outlets where shoppers will be able to create their own bespoke collection of Quality Street chocolates with a special pick and mix station in the run up to Christmas.

Expected to open next month, the offer comes complete with a personalised tin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And new limited edition Quality Street glass baubles filled with people’s favourite centres will also be on sale.

Meanwhile Quality Street advent calendars and Coffee Creme crackers will be in Waitrose stores from September 20.