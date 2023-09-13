News you can trust since 1981
Quality Street to bring back favourite sweet after 30 years - and shoppers in Milton Keynes can even buy it inside a Christmas bauble

They conducted a survey to discover which chocolate people missed the msot
By Sally Murrer
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST
Nestle is bringing back a Quality Street favourite that was discontinued more than 20 years ago – and there’s a special chance for John Lewis shoppers in Milton Keynes to snap it up.

The Coffee Creme will make its comeback just in time for Christmas and will appear in John Lewis and Waitrose shops later this month.

The coffee-flavoured fondant wrapped in dark chocolate came out tops, taking 39% of the vote, when Nestle surveyed the nation about favourite retro sweets.

There's a special chance for John Lewis shoppers in Milton Keynes this Christmas to buy a Quality Street choc that was discontinued 30 years agoThere's a special chance for John Lewis shoppers in Milton Keynes this Christmas to buy a Quality Street choc that was discontinued 30 years ago
Brand manager Samantha Hirst said: “We’ve been keeping the exciting news of the return of the Coffee Creme tightly under wraps so it’s a huge relief to finally share it… We know it was the one that fans were keen to bring back when we asked the nation back in 2021, so it’s safe to say that we’re anticipating we’ll see some smiling faces!”

MK’s John Lewis store is one of several selected outlets where shoppers will be able to create their own bespoke collection of Quality Street chocolates with a special pick and mix station in the run up to Christmas.

Expected to open next month, the offer comes complete with a personalised tin.

And new limited edition Quality Street glass baubles filled with people’s favourite centres will also be on sale.

Meanwhile Quality Street advent calendars and Coffee Creme crackers will be in Waitrose stores from September 20.

The coffee creme is the second Nestle chocolate to make a recent comeback. The Kit Kat Hazlenut chunky bar return in August after being discontinued three years ago.

