Queen's Birthday Honour for Milton Keynes College chief

MK College CEO and group principal, Dr Julie Mills, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for helping establish greater links between education and business.

The award reflects the huge contribution Dr Mills has made to the FE sector over a 30 year career, including significant advances in prison education.

A passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, Julie was recently named Principal of the Year by the National Centre for Diversity.

Dr Julie Mills

She is the driving force behind plans for an Institute of Technology at Bletchley Park, which will see up to 1,000 students graduating with digital qualifications each year in partnership with global organisations including as Microsoft, KPMG and Cranfield University and over 50 local and regional businesses of all sizes.

Julie is Chair of the Helena Kennedy Foundation, vice chair of the English Colleges Football Association and Chair of Women Leaders UK. She is a director of the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust and of the MK Business Leaders Partnership.

Julie said: "I am honoured to receive this award. It is recognition of the importance of Further Education and testament to the spirit of entrepreneurship and collaboration within Milton Keynes as well as the fantastic support from colleagues as we continue our mission to Transform Lives through Learning. To be rewarded for doing a job I love is a wonderful surprise".

The chair of governors at MK College, David Meadowcroft, said: "We couldn’t be prouder of Julie in achieving this award. Her commitment to leading the College within Milton Keynes, her thought leadership and the values-led approach instilled by Julie have created countless additional opportunities for people across the City and the communities we serve."