'Quiet Hours' to be relaunched at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Midsummer Place has announced that Quiet Hours will return every Monday between 4-6pm from next week.

During the weekly sessions, the shopping centre and its stores will take simple steps to improve the shopping experience for customers that prefer a quieter environment.

“For some people, shopping centres can be a stressful experience, if they see, hear, or feel the world in a different way,” says Midsummer Place general manager Shelley Peppard.

Midsummer Place shopping centre

She added “So we're making simple steps to improve the shopping experience for our customers throughout the year by offering quiet hours.”

The Quiet Hours involve turning down the volume on the tannoys, music, and tills, as well as dimming the lights.

The scheme launches in the same week as Purple Tuesday (November 2), which encourages organisations to make changes to improve the customer experience for disabled people.

Shelley said Midsummer Place aims to make every shopper’s experience a good one by creating an environment everyone can enjoy.