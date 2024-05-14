Racial abuse is almost as frequent as bullying in Milton Keynes schools, data reveals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More pupils in MK are being suspended from school for being racially abusive, an investigation has shown.

In fact, the number of pupils suspended for such abuse is almost as high as those being suspended for bullying, according to recent figures.

Department for Education data shows there were 22 suspensions at Milton Keynes schools for racial abuse during the 2022-23 spring term – up from 18 across the same period the year before.

At the same time, there were 25 suspensions for bullying in the city. And the average pupil suspended missed three and a half days of school.

The number of school pupils suspended for racial abuse is on the rise in Milton Keynes

The Milton Keynes figures follows the national trend, with 3,779 suspensions for racial abuse recorded across English schools – a 21% rise from spring 2021-22.

The statistics also show a substantial increase compared to spring term in 2018-19, before the pandemic, when there were 1,690 such temporary exclusions. In Milton Keynes schools, pupils were suspended on eight occasions during this peri

Now the Victim Support charity has said schools should be encouraging pupils to develop skills to challenge racism when they see it, so those being targeted feel supported by their peers.

Becca Rosenthal, hate crime lead at Victim Support, said schools are working harder to protect young people impacted by racial hate.

“So, this increase in suspensions and exclusions could be an indicator that schools are clamping down on this behaviour, rather than reflecting an actual rise in racist abuse.”

She added: “Racist abuse has a devastating impact on young people, affecting their mental health and overall wellbeing.

“It can cause the breakdown of friendships and disrupt children’s learning, making victims unwilling to come to school. It’s vital that schools and youth services have the tools to tackle racist abuse and staff are confident in having challenging conversations.”

Across the country, 20 pupils had to look for a new school after being permanently excluded for racial abuse – none of them in Milton Keynes.

There was a total of 2,464 temporary suspensions in the area – a 51% increase compared to the year before.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said these cases are linked to wider societal issues such as access to hateful and prejudiced online content.

He said: “There is a wider issue about behaviour in general which we believe is linked to factors such as the erosion in local support services for families and children and unmet special educational needs.

“More investment is needed in these areas as well as more regulation to prevent hateful online content.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Racism, discrimination and violent behaviour have no place in our schools, nor in society.

“The Government is very clear it backs head teachers to use exclusions where required, so they can provide calm, safe, and supportive environments for children to learn in.