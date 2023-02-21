Radio legend Tony Blackburn to bring special 60s nostalgia show to Milton Keynes

Legendary Radio 2 DJ Tony Blackburn is to perform his Sounds of the 60s live show at Milton Keynes theatre next month.

The 80-year-old will host the show on March 14 and it will feature a live band and singers performing 100 of the best songs from the decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s great fun, I love it,” he said. “It’s aimed at an older audience which I like. Everything is done for kids nowadays and radio and TV think that the children are watching but they’re not, they’re on Spotify or YouTube or wherever.”

Tony Blackburn is coming to Milton Keynes

The show, which is touring all over the UK, is a spin off from the weekly radio programme Tony presents on Radio 2.

The Sounds of the 60s All-Star Band and Singers will perform classic hits and golden oldies from the likes of Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Everly Brothers, Elvis, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Drifters, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and many more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tony is a household name in the radio world with decades of experience and has 37 awards to his name, including two Gold Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Radio, the only person to ever achieve this.

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of his first broadcast on pirate radio station Radio Caroline South in 1964.

A champion in particular of Soul music throughout the 60’s, Tony is also recognised for becoming the first King of the Jungle ITV’s I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here.