Raffle will see someone win a new electric car for £1 in Milton Keynes

MK Community Foundation has launched its annual raffle – and this year people can win a brand new electric car for £1.

The Volkswagen e-Golf is displayed in centre:mk and tickets are on sale up until January 6.

The car is on display at centre:mk

The Community Foundation is encouraging people to take part in the car raffle by buying a £1 ticket from one of the charities and community groups that are being supported by MK Community Foundation.

All these groups will who will be selling the tickets online.

MK Community Foundation is an independent Milton Keynes-based charity that supports local community groups and charities by providing grants.

There are three key themes that donations can help, which MK Community Foundation is highlighting within the car raffle campaign. These are Stronger Communities, Better Wellbeing and Positive Changes.

Rob de Young, chairman of the Employee Forum at Volkswagen said: “It is a great pleasure for us all at Volkswagen Group UK to be involved once again in this year’s raffle. The fund raisers always do an amazing job and it is wonderful to see how the local community benefits from the money raised. Good luck to everyone who buys an online ticket.”

Discover more and find out how to enter here.