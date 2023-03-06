Rail industry technology roadshow ‘back on track’ with visit to Milton Keynes

The Rail Industry Technology Roadshow is back on track and due to visit Milton Keynes on March 15.

The roadshow, which had been side-lined due to Covid, will feature a wide range of rail technology companies showcasing their products and services during the ‘exhibition on wheels’ event.

It will visit the a number of major manufacturing and engineering sites as well as hosting an open showcase at Network Rail headquarters. The exhibiting companies will have the chance to meet key engineering, purchasing and senior management directly on the doorsteps of these major Rail organisations.

John Aldridge, Programme Manager for Industry Technology Roadshows at Brewco Marketing Group, said: ‘These days the engineering community in particular do not get the chance to visit the more traditional trade shows due to time and cost restraints, so we bring the show to them.

"By placing the exhibition vehicle in their car park site personnel can come out at a time that suits them to view the various technologies on display without the need to travel anywhere.

"It doesn’t cost them anything, we don’t interrupt their working week and hopefully we expose them to some innovative and interesting technologies that will assist them in their work, both now, and in the future. Post Covid I believe there is a real thirst for the Rail Industry to re-engage with the supply chain on a face-to-face basis and what better way to do that than in a place which is local to them.”