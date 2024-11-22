Rail passengers in Milton Keynes advised to plan ahead of Storm Bert weather warning
The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings across the country. Strong winds and heavy rain could cause disruption to areas between London Euston and Cumbria, as well as between London Marylebone and the West Midlands, on Saturday (November 23) and Sunday (November 24).
Network Rail maintenance teams are on standby to tackle any problems caused by the stormy weather at key locations along the West Coast Main Line as well as the Chiltern main line, in the West Midlands, and across the North West and Cumbrian rail routes over the coming days.
This includes the use of drones, which are now used routinely on the West Coast Main Line in Cumbria, which help engineers identify problems.
Rebecca Rathore, Network Rail’s route strategy director for the North West, said: “The cold snap has been here all week and we continue to have teams on standby ready to respond.
“We are also expecting strong winds, which may mean speed restrictions on some routes and heavy rain and snow on higher ground. There may well be disruption to some services, so we’re asking passengers to check National Rail Enquiries before they travel.”
Passengers due to travel on Monday (November 25) when the storm has passed should check their journey before travelling.
The storm is set to reach the UK on Saturday, with heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow expected.