Rail project steams ahead as final Bicester to Bletchley section of East West Rail track laid

The final section of track connecting Bicester and Bletchley has been laid today (Thursday) as part of a project to improve rail connectivity.

The East West Rail (EWR) project began by rebuilding Bletchley flyover, the first phase of the track work started in 2021.

Since then, 66 km of new track has been laid. Passenger services are expected to start next year.

Once up and running, the new service will provide a fast sustainable transport option for communities, improving connectivity between Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge as well as reducing travel times and providing better access to jobs, healthcare and education.

The Government-funded programme is being delivered by the East West Rail Alliance (EWRA) which includes Network Rail, AtkinsRéalis, Laing O'Rourke and VolkerRail.

The first phase of the project includes over 66,000 metres of track laid, over 99,000 railway sleepers laid and nearly 270,000 tonnes of railway stones.

And now the alliance is on track to hand over the project to Network Rail later in 2024, with remaining work this year including the installation of signalling, testing and the construction of Winslow station. Passenger services are due to start from 2025.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman called it a ‘significant milestone for one of the country’s most important rail projects’.

He added: “Having grown up in the area, I know just how much of a boost East West Rail will bring to local people. When complete, it will serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the region, bringing communities closer to job opportunities and education while making it easier to see friends and family.”

Beth West, CEO, East West Railway Company, said: “This brings us another step closer to delivering a railway which will help people to access jobs, education and healthcare while making it easier to see family and friends, and travel for leisure.

