Rail strike: Passengers urged to check journeys ahead of industrial action affecting Milton Keynes services

No trains will be running on December 3

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers travelling with London Northwestern Railway (LNR) are being urged to check their journeys ahead of industrial action in December.

Members from the ASLEF union have announced their intention to stage strike action on Sunday, December 3. No services will operate on any LNR route as a result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, ASLEF members will also implement an overtime ban between Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 9. During this time timetable alterations will apply on some routes and services may be subject to short-notice cancellation. Other train operating companies will also be affected by the industrial action and passengers are advised to check before travelling.

Rail passengers travelling via MK Central are advised to check journeys ahead of planned strike action

Jonny Wiseman, LNR customer experience director, said: “It is disappointing that industrial action is continuing to affect passengers’ journeys in the lead up to the busy Christmas period.

“Passengers will need to use alternative modes of transport on Sunday 3 December as no services will be in operation on any route. I also urge passengers to check their journeys between December 1 and December 9 as services may be subject to short-notice cancellation.

“Anyone with a ticket on a strike day can use it on a different day or claim a full refund.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following alterations will be in place between December 1 and December 9 (excluding Sunday, December 3):

> A rail replacement service will be in operation on the Marston Vale Line between Bletchley and Bedford

> A rail replacement service will be in operation on the Abbey Line between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey