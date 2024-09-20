Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rapist has been convicted of three sex offences, including two counts of raping a man in Milton Keynes.

Jonathan Lloyd, 47, of Newton Road in Hainford, Norwich, was convicted by a jury yesterday of what police called “horrific” sexual attacks on a victim.

Lloyd was found guilty of two counts of rape of a male, offences which took place in Milton Keynes, and one count of sexual assault by touching following a nine-day trial at Reading Crown Court.

In October 2004, Lloyd raped his victim, who was a teenager at the time.

Several years later Lloyd committed a further offence, of sexual assault by touching between 2011 and 2012, on the same man, who was then aged in his twenties.

The victim reported the offences to Thames Valley Police in 2020, with Lloyd charged in April 2022.

Lloyd was found guilty of all three offences yesterday and has been remanded in custody for sentencing on December 5.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty from Milton Keynes CID, said: “Jonathan Lloyd targeted his victim in this case and carried out horrific sexual attacks on him.

“It took the victim a very long time to come to terms with what Lloyd did to him, and I commend his bravery on having the courage to report this to police.

“I am pleased that the jury unanimously convicted Lloyd of these abhorrent offences, and he will be sentenced in due course.

“Lloyd would have felt he had got away with these crimes, but thanks to the victim’s bravery, we have brought him to account for what he has done.”