Rare moon dust samples received by Open University academic for research

Rare moon dust samples have been bought to the UK to allow an academic based at the Open University in Milton Keynes to conduct research.

Professor Mahesh Anand travelled to Beijing in China to collect the samples, which were returned to Earth from the Chinese lunar mission Chang’e-5.

He is one of seven experts from around the world, and the only one in the UK, to receive the samples, which are securely stored at the Open University’s site in the city.

The loan agreement lasts for one year, and during this time the team from the Open University plan to determine the amount and isotopic composition of carbon, nitrogen, oxygen and noble gases in the Chang’e-5 samples.

Professor Mahesh Anand visits China to collect the samples

Professor Anand said: “It is a great honour and privilege for my team to be selected as one of the first international teams to receive lunar samples from the Chang’e-5 mission for research.

“This is a recognition of our world-leading lunar sample research, underpinned by long-term funding from the Science and Technology Facilities Council and the Open University’s commitment towards maintaining world-class analytical laboratories.

“I look forward to working on these precious lunar samples and building new international collaborations and partnerships.”

The BBC has met some of the team who are working on the samples, with technician Kay Knight the first person to work on the grains once the vials have opened.

Professor Anand receives the samples during a visit to China

"I'm extremely excited but I am nervous," Knight said. "There is not much of the samples and they can't really go and get more very easily."

The samples will then go to a Finesse machine - built by hand by technician Sasha Verchovsky, where the dust will be heated to 1400C, which will help them extract gases.

Then research technician James Malley will use an incubator-like machine which works out how much oxygen is contained within the specs of moon dust.

"I'm going to hit that grain on the tray with a laser," Malley said. "It's going to start to glow, and you will see it melt inwards."

The Open University was one of seven institutions from around the world to have obtained the lunar samples

Speaking about the project, a spokesperson for the Chinese National Space Agency said: “Guided by the principles of equality, mutual benefit, peaceful utilisation, and win-win cooperation, China National Space Administration engages in international exchanges and cooperation in aerospace.

“The international sharing of lunar samples and joint research efforts enable scientists from around the world to study the Moon’s formation and evolution, fostering collaborative exploration of the universe’s mysteries.”