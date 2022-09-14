Rare opportunity to buy barns on four acres of land for Grand Designs-style home conversion in village near Milton Keynes

The buildings, known as Slipway Barns, are part of Manor Farm in Beachampton on the outskirts of Milton Keynes.

They come with road access and four acres of land, including a paddock, and are set in scenic countryside.

There is one red brick-built dairy barn with a “substantial” lean to and a detached modern building used for general purposes.

Marketed by Fisher German estate agents in Banbury on Rightmove, they will be sold via an online auction to end on September 29.

The guide price is £325,000.

However, the barns and land do not yet have planning permission for either residential or commercial use.

A spokesman for the agents said: “Slipway Barn provides a rarely available opportunity for a purchaser to investigate the potential for commercial or residential uses, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

"The vendors have not pursued planning, so it gives a purchaser a unique opportunity to undertake their own enquiries, and potentially create a desirable country property.”

There is also a clause concerning the land, all of which is currently classed as pasture.The agents’ spokesman said: “The land is being sold subject to an overage clause where 35% of any uplift in value for a period of 80 years is payable for non-agricultural development.

"The barns are excluded from the overage.”

To see more of the barns, click on our gallery.

1. The barns and land are up for auction on September 29 Building number one is an old brick built dairy barn with a large lean-to Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. The barns and land are up for auction on September 29 The barns are set in idyllic countryside Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. The barns and land are up for auction on September 29 Inside the barn Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. The barns and land are up for auction on September 29 The second building is more modern and has been used for general purposes Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales