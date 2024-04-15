Rarest baby names in Milton Keynes are revealed in new study

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 20 rarest choices of baby names have been revealed in MK.

With the landscape of baby names constantly evolving, more and more parents are striving to give their children names that are distinctive and meaningful.

Research from gift company Special Moment shows a shift towards more unique and uncommon choices that capture attention and give children a truly individual identity.

Unusual baby names are becoming more and more popular

Hollywood's A-listers have helped this trend. Kylie Jenner, known for her bold choices, has chosen the rare Aire for her newest bundle of joy, while Ed Sheeran last year revealed the name of their second daughter to be Jupitar Seaborn, a sister for Lyra Antarctica.

Mark Kowalczyk founder of Special Moment provides insights into the rising wave of rare names set to take 2024 by storm.

The top 20, 10 for girls and 10 for boys, are listed below:

Girls

Halo Ori Starlette Snowdrop Kahlani Elodie Lara Luxury Eloise Aviana

Boys

Halo Marlon Yael Kanan Kai Elio Aire Myles Royal Atticus

Mark said: "Names like 'Yael', 'Elio', and 'Elodie' showcase a global influence, reflecting a modern parent's world view. Meanwhile, names like 'Snowdrop' and 'Luxury' push the boundaries of traditional naming conventions, signaling a bold and artistic approach .”

He added: “Names like Marlon, Royal, and Atticus have an elite touch, making them striking choices for parents looking for something grand. While Elsa, Ophelia, and Starlette exude a whimsical charm, perfect for a baby girl."

"Hollywood and cultural influences play a significant role, but ultimately, it’s about parents wanting to give their child a singular start in life with a name that stands out in both sound and substance.”