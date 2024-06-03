Rate of premature heart disease deaths increases in Milton Keynes as gap between richest and poorest areas grows
and live on Freeview channel 276
It comes as poorer people across England are increasingly more likely to die early from these conditions.
The British Heart Foundation, which conducted the research, said the nation was "in the grip of a historic heart crisis", and called for every party to make heart disease a priority ahead of the General Election.
Data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows there were an average of 429 deaths linked to cardiovascular disease from 2020 to 2022 in Milton Keynes - an increase from 408 in 2017 to 2019.
This gave it a rate of 65 premature deaths per 100,000 people.
Since 2019, the most deprived areas have seen deaths increase at more than twice the rate of the least deprived.
The poorest 10% of England has a rate of 109 deaths per 100,000, compared with 50 per 100,000 in the wealthiest 10% of areas. This has increased from 94 per 100,000 in the most deprived areas and 45 per 100,000 in the least deprived in 2019.
Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the BHF, said: "We’re in the grip of a historic heart crisis. Without urgent action, the heart health gap between the richest and poorest will continue to grow even wider.”
Men living in the most deprived parts of England saw the biggest increase in premature deaths. In MK, the male premature death rate was 85 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 46 for women.
Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the BHF, said the link between heart health and wealth was an “injustice.”
"People living in the poorest areas can face poverty, pollution, fewer healthy, accessible and affordable food choices, as well as poorer working and living conditions."
Sarah Woolnough, head of The King’s Fund think tank, said the "heavy toll" of cardiovascular diseases could be reduced if action was taken early enough.
“To really get at the root causes, there needs to be a wider package of national measures including bold, cross-government action to reduce risk factors like smoking, drinking, poor diet and lack of exercise,” she said.