'Rats are eating my kitchen and filling it with poo' says council tenant on Milton Keynes estate

A desperate tenant has described how her kitchen is slowly being eaten away by a plague of rats in her council home.

Nicola and her family have lived in the Fishermead house for almost 20 years without a previous problem.

But then two HMOs (houses of multiple occupancy) opened up either side of her – and with the added rubbish came the rats, she claims.

They chew their way into the house from outside, gnaw holes straight through the floor then sink their teeth into the kitchen cupboards.

The rats leave behind large amounts of poo

"They are eating my kitchen. You can see the teeth marks. And then they leave the cupboards full of poo,” said Nicola, who lives in the Bossiney Place property with her husband and three grown-up children.

"I can’t keep food or anything in the cupboards because they eat it or poo on it. All the stuff is stored in boxes on the dining room table...It’s no way to live.”

Earlier this year Nicola complained to the council and demanded action – the first demand for repairs she has made since moving into the house, she says.

They sent inspectors and a pest control company round and it was agreed the property needed a deep clean as rat droppings were under the flooring, as well as repairs to the kitchen and holes in the walls.

The rats are chewing the wooden units in Nichola's kitchen

“All that happened was that Mears came round with two replacement drawer fronts and a worktop – as though that solved the problem.” said Nicola. “Since then, I’ve heard nothing. I keep contacting them but they seem to be ignoring me.”

She is still waiting for the deep clean to be carried out and for the holes in the walls to be plugged to stop the rats from invading.

"I’m not after a perfect new kitchen. I don’t mind a mismatched one. But this one is 17 years old and is getting eaten... Something needs to be done.”

Several months on and the rat problem is worse than ever. The creatures have moved into the living room, where they have chewed chunks out of a sofa and carpet, and even upstairs to the airing cupboard.

There are rat teeth marks around the drawers

"I put poison down to kill them and we’ve found dead bodies in the living room. But more come back...” said Nicola.

The Citizen today (Tuesday) contacted Milton Keynes City Council and asked what they plan to do to ease the family’s plight. Under law, the council is responsible for pest control in dwellings they own, and must carry out any necessary repairs to prevent vermin. Owner occupiers in MK must pay privately.

A council spokesperson told us: “A deep clean is needed before we can assess what repair or replacement work is required, and we’re sorry that arranging this has taken longer than anticipated. We are booking it urgently.

