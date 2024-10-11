Rays of Sunshine and pitch perfect song as Milton Keynes hosts charity concert for Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Church of Christ the Cornerstone will be filled with music when Milton Keynes unites to raise funds for the Sunflower School and victims of the war in Ukraine.

Rays of Sunshine is being hosted by the Ukraine Appeal charity.

Musica Charity Choir will perform music by Glenn Miller, Simon and Garfunkel and Randy Newman, along with a variety of classical works.

Milton Keynes-based Ukraine Appeal supports victims of the Russian invasion by assisting aid organisations to help those most desperately in need; providing emergency medical supplies, supporting displaced residents and projects that help people rebuild their lives.

Musica Charity Choir will perform at a charity concert to raise funds for victims of the war in Ukraine

Proceeds from the concert will be divided by Ukraine Appeal and The Sunflower Ukrainian Supplementary School in the new city, a Saturday school which offers classes for Ukrainian children displaced by the conflict.

Viktoriya Shtanko, co-founder of the Ukraine Appeal , said: “It is very easy to become desensitised to the war in Ukraine because it has unfortunately been prevalent for so long. But for those people whose lives have been torn apart and those who have lost loved ones, the uncertainty and anguish continues.

"The Sunflower School is an invaluable asset to those youngsters who have been displaced and are in our community - both in its teachings and in providing a sense of belonging to those using it," added Viktoriya, who also runs the school.

"Over time the school has grown to become the heart of the Ukrainian community in Milton Keynes, with regular gatherings, support and events.

“The Rays of Sunshine concert is an opportunity to enjoy a night of wonderful music in the company of some fine singers, while also supporting continuing efforts to help those most in need. We really hope that you will join us for what promises to be a special evening.

Rays of Sunshine takes place on Saturday, November 9, from 7pm at The Church of Christ the Cornerstone, 300 Saxon Gate East, MK9 2ES.

Tickets cost £15 and can be booked here