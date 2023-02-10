Read all about it: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opens at Milton Keynes Theatre

Smash hit musical to run until March 5

The fantastic musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is making headlines in more ways than one.

The eagerly anticipated West End and Broadway smash hit, which opened at MK Theatre last night, is choc-full of fantastical treats to dazzle your senses and take you to a world of pure imagination.

It features memorable songs from the iconic 1970s film including ‘The Candy Man’ and ‘Pure Imagination’ as well as a host of new numbers by the multi award-winning composer and lyricist of Hairspray and Mary Poppins Returns.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl – the story tells of when Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets he and his friends have always dreamed of. But beyond the gates astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and among the incredible and edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.

Isaac Sugden, who plays Charlie Bucket, and Gareth Snook, Willy Wonka, were delighted to be in Milton Keynes and look forward to wowing audiences with the magic of this spectacular musical.

Gareth said: "I can’t wait to continue the UK and Ireland tour of our spectacular show ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ in Milton Keynes - audiences are certainly in for a treat.

"The last time I played the MK Theatre was 20 years ago in The Full Monty and the response was amazing, so I’ve been looking forward to returning.”

The musical is set to run until Sunday, March 5, with tickets available here

