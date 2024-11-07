A forward-thinking city primary school has won a national award for encouraging so many of its pupils to cycle to school each day.

Cold Harbour Primary in Bletchley was sick of the problems caused by school run parking as children were ferried to and from the premises by cars.

Staff vowed to encourage more of the youngsters to cycle to school instead, improving both their health, the environment and raod safety all at the same time.

They launched a series of hands-on workshops and cycling safety programmes, including the Bikeability scheme, as well as taking part in national initiatives aimed at increasing children’s confidence on two wheels.

The school also worked closely with parents and carers, local cycling groups and the wider community to support the school's aims and help with safety.

The result was a staggering nine-fold increase in the number of pupils cycling to school and a 27% decrease in car journeys.

This month the school was named Modeshift STARS Local Authority Primary School of the Year 2024/25 for its exceptional efforts and innivative approach.

It was one of 47 from across the country recognised as demonstrating a commitment to promoting sustainable and active travel.

Cold Harbour headteacher Sarah Kotulecki said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised with the Modeshift STARS award. This award is a testament to the hard work of our students, staff, and parents, who have all embraced the initiative and helped to make cycling a core part of our school ethos."

Modeshift STARS is a national awards scheme that was created to recognise the support and initiatives by schools to encourage and support pupils to get to and from school by cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable travel.

City ouncillor Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet member for Transportation, said: “I’m delighted that the hard work by the pupils and staff at the school have been recognised nationally. It really is an amazing achievement for all involved and I hope that other schools will be inspired by their efforts.” “This is a great example of how we can make changes to switch to sustainable travel options for different journeys and this will help us to achieve our target for MK to be a carbon neutral city by 2030.”