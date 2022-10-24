Reader captures stunning photo of lightning during last night's storm in Milton Keynes

Sunday evening’s storm lit up the skies of Milton Keynes – and caused chaos in at least one area of the city.

Lightning struck a tree at the side of the street in Sheppards Close, off Broad Street in Newport Pagnell.

The tree came crashing down on a parked car, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

This picture was taken in Browns Wood

Meanwhile, keen photographer Kinsley Summers captured this stunning shot of lightning over Browns Wood.