Reader captures stunning photo of lightning during last night's storm in Milton Keynes

The lightning brought a tree down in one residential area

By Sally Murrer
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Sunday evening’s storm lit up the skies of Milton Keynes – and caused chaos in at least one area of the city.

Lightning struck a tree at the side of the street in Sheppards Close, off Broad Street in Newport Pagnell.

The tree came crashing down on a parked car, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

This picture was taken in Browns Wood

Meanwhile, keen photographer Kinsley Summers captured this stunning shot of lightning over Browns Wood.

He used a canon DSLR camera.

