Reader captures stunning photo of lightning during last night's storm in Milton Keynes
The lightning brought a tree down in one residential area
By Sally Murrer
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Sunday evening’s storm lit up the skies of Milton Keynes – and caused chaos in at least one area of the city.
Lightning struck a tree at the side of the street in Sheppards Close, off Broad Street in Newport Pagnell.
The tree came crashing down on a parked car, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
Meanwhile, keen photographer Kinsley Summers captured this stunning shot of lightning over Browns Wood.
He used a canon DSLR camera.