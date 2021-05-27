Reader snaps amazing shot of last night's supermoon in Milton Keynes

A full supermoon delighted skygazers all over Milton Keynes last night.

The rare astronomical phenomenon happens when the moon is full, on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun and at its closest point to the planet -a state called perigee.

These lunar events only happens occasionally, and Wednesday's supermoon was the closest one of the year.

The supermoon. Photo: Ranjana Bhat

The event was even more unusual in that that it also coincided with a total lunar eclipse for the first time in two years.

Reader Ranjana Bhat was ready and waiting on the Fairfields estate and took the above photograph.

"It was clicked from my iPhone as seen in my telescope," she said.