Record high number of child social workers in Milton Keynes

New figures from the Department for Education have shown there are now a record number of child social workers across Milton Keynes.

The figures show there are now 173 full-time equivalent workers in child social care across Milton Keynes, as of the end of September.

This is the highest figure since records began, and an increase on 12 months earlier, when there were 164 workers in the profession across the city.

Nationally, the workforce reached 34,300 full-time equivalent workers, up four per cent on 2023, and on top of a nine per cent decline in the number of agency workers employed in the sector.

In Milton Keynes, the number of full-time agency workers increased from 31 in 2023 to 33 last year.

There were 37 vacancies in the city, compared to 45 the previous year, while the sickness absence rate was 3.4 per cent, in line with the national absence rate.

Despite the figures, there are warnings that the sector remains under significant pressure, with chief executive at children’s charity Frontline Mary Jackson calling for a national campaign to help change attitudes.

"We would love to see the Government run a campaign to help shift the wider narrative around children’s social workers," Jackson said.

"We know there are plenty of people out there who want to make a difference in their local communities, but many are still put off by the stigma and negativity around social work, due to how it is often represented in the media.

"A national campaign could help change attitudes, and appeal to a wider audience, including men, who currently only make up 12.5% of children’s social workers, so that the national workforce can more effectively support children and families."

Minister for Children and Families Janet Daby added: "For too long, we’ve seen social workers struggle with impossible workloads and an over-reliance on agency staff - so it’s encouraging to see that under this Government the tide is starting to turn, with average caseloads reducing, fewer agency workers and fewer people leaving the profession.

"We will put social workers at the heart of our reform plans, to improve the life chances of all children and support families to stay together wherever possible."