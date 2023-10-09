News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Record maker Pete Waterman to become record breaker at Milton Keynes model railway show

He’s aiming to produce the biggest ever OO gauge layout
By Sally Murrer
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Famous record maker Pete Waterman is to become a record breaker at a model railway exhibition in Milton Keynes next weekend.

The music producer, songwriter, DJ and television personality, is a model railway enthusiast and is famous for building his own layouts.

His latest is ‘Making Tracks 3’, a 50ft long ‘OO’ gauge scale model of the present day Milton Keynes Central railway station and approaches in minute detail.

Pete Waterman's latest model shows Milton Keynes Central rail station in minute detailPete Waterman's latest model shows Milton Keynes Central rail station in minute detail
Pete Waterman's latest model shows Milton Keynes Central rail station in minute detail
Most Popular

Built for a summer-long fund-raising residency at Chester Cathedral earlier this year, it even includes the distinctive mirrored glass buildings and the multi-storey car parks alongside the station.

During the Great Electric Train Show, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday ((October 14 and15) at the Stadium MK’s Marshall Arena, Pete will also be showing his famous Making Tracks 1 and Making Tracks 2 exhibits.

These will be assembled with Making Tracks 3 to form a single giant 150ft long record-breaking layout.

"This year’s display will be the first time that all three Making Tracks layouts have ever been joined together to operate as one, making this the biggest ever portable ‘OO’ gauge layout attempted,” said a spokesperson for the show.

The Great Electric Train Show attracts around 5,000 visitors each year from across the country – and internationally – to see 30 of the best model railway layouts, 50+ trade stands and more. This year is the tenth anniversary.

The show is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Tickets are £17 for adults and £9 for children. On the Sunday, up to two children will be admitted free with each paying adult.

You can visit the exhibition website here for more information and to book tickets.

Pete Waterman has been involved in at least twenty-two UK number one singles with his acts. These include Dead or Alive, Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley, Bananarama, Steps, Mel and Kim, Donna Summer, Sinitta, Cliff Richard and Jason Donovan.

He had had more than 500 million sales worldwide, including of singles, albums, compilation inclusions and downloads.

Related topics:Milton KeynesStadium MK