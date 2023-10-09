Record maker Pete Waterman to become record breaker at Milton Keynes model railway show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Famous record maker Pete Waterman is to become a record breaker at a model railway exhibition in Milton Keynes next weekend.

The music producer, songwriter, DJ and television personality, is a model railway enthusiast and is famous for building his own layouts.

His latest is ‘Making Tracks 3’, a 50ft long ‘OO’ gauge scale model of the present day Milton Keynes Central railway station and approaches in minute detail.

Built for a summer-long fund-raising residency at Chester Cathedral earlier this year, it even includes the distinctive mirrored glass buildings and the multi-storey car parks alongside the station.

During the Great Electric Train Show, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday ((October 14 and15) at the Stadium MK’s Marshall Arena, Pete will also be showing his famous Making Tracks 1 and Making Tracks 2 exhibits.

These will be assembled with Making Tracks 3 to form a single giant 150ft long record-breaking layout.

"This year’s display will be the first time that all three Making Tracks layouts have ever been joined together to operate as one, making this the biggest ever portable ‘OO’ gauge layout attempted,” said a spokesperson for the show.

The Great Electric Train Show attracts around 5,000 visitors each year from across the country – and internationally – to see 30 of the best model railway layouts, 50+ trade stands and more. This year is the tenth anniversary.

The show is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Tickets are £17 for adults and £9 for children. On the Sunday, up to two children will be admitted free with each paying adult.

You can visit the exhibition website here for more information and to book tickets.

Pete Waterman has been involved in at least twenty-two UK number one singles with his acts. These include Dead or Alive, Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley, Bananarama, Steps, Mel and Kim, Donna Summer, Sinitta, Cliff Richard and Jason Donovan.