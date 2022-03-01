Record number of children granted first choice secondary school place in Milton Keynes today

Thousands of youngsters found out today what school they'll be attending in September

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:05 pm

A record number of children in MK have today learned they will attend their first preference secondary school in September.

Milton Keynes Council received a record number of 3,889 applications this year - an increase of 220 children on last year.

Despite this, 94% were granted one of their top four preferred schools and 80% secured their top choice school.

Over the past seven years, Milton Keynes Council has created 4,112 new school places in the borough; building five new schools and helping 18 existing schools expand.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families said: “This has been yet another bumper year for secondary school applications, and we’ve been building and expanding schools to meet demand. We’re committed to having a good school place ready for every child. We’ll continue to invest in our strong network of local schools and there are some really exciting projects in the pipeline.”

A small number of late applications received will be processed during April. Parents who still need to make an application should complete a late application form which is available on the council’s website here.

Cllr Zoe Nolan during a visit to Hazeley Academy
