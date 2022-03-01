Record number of children granted first choice secondary school place in Milton Keynes today

A record number of children in MK have today learned they will attend their first preference secondary school in September.

Milton Keynes Council received a record number of 3,889 applications this year - an increase of 220 children on last year.

Despite this, 94% were granted one of their top four preferred schools and 80% secured their top choice school.

Over the past seven years, Milton Keynes Council has created 4,112 new school places in the borough; building five new schools and helping 18 existing schools expand.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families said: “This has been yet another bumper year for secondary school applications, and we’ve been building and expanding schools to meet demand. We’re committed to having a good school place ready for every child. We’ll continue to invest in our strong network of local schools and there are some really exciting projects in the pipeline.”

A small number of late applications received will be processed during April. Parents who still need to make an application should complete a late application form which is available on the council’s website here.