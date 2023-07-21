A record number of families are being given funding for FREE early years education in Milton Keynes.

That’s according to the latest census data, which shows 81% of eligible two year olds have taken up a place at an approved pre-school, nursery, or with a childminder. The figure nationwide is 74%.

Known as ‘Time for Twos’ and promoted locally by Milton Keynes City Council, the scheme gives parents in receipt of benefits such as income support up to 15 hours of free childcare per week, for a maximum of 38 weeks per year.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families with local ‘Time for Twos’ mascots Tick and Tock at Hedgerows Family Centre in Netherfield

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “It’s so important that we continue to promote Time for Twos and access to free early years education. We’ve been working hard in Milton Keynes to ensure that eligible families are aware of the support available.“We know that young children really benefit from the extra socialising and education, and this has a positive impact on their development as they move into school. This scheme also helps some parents who may be finding it difficult to balance childcare with opportunities to work.”

Parents of children with a current Statement of Special Educational Need (SEN) or an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), are also eligible to receive funded places.