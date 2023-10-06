Record number of MK Dons supporters arrested last season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police arrested more MK Dons supporters last season than in any of the previous eight years, new figures show.

It comes as the number of arrests made at football games across England and Wales reached a nine-year high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Offences include throwing missiles, violent and public disorder, alcohol-related offences, and ticket touting.

Figures show there was an increase in the number MK Dons supporters arrested

A record 197 fans were arrested for throwing a missile – of them, one was an MK Dons supporter.

The National Police Chiefs Council said the police "are continuing to take positive action" to reduce a rising trend in disorder at football matches.

Home Office figures show police arrested 11 MK Dons supporters throughout the 2022-23 campaign – up slightly from 10 the season before, and the highest number since records began in 2014-15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nationally, 2,264 football-related arrests were made, up from what was already an eight-year high of 2,198 in the previous campaign.

This included 200 arrests for the possession of class A drugs – which was added as an offence under the Football Spectators Act in November – and 101 arrests in England and Wales relating to the World Cup in Qatar.

But for MK Dons fans, no arrests were made for possessing class A drugs.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, NPCC lead for football policing, said: "It is encouraging to see a slight reduction in the number of reported incidents, but we must put this into context and remember that the level of disorder we are seeing across football continues to be much higher than before the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Police are continuing to take positive action to reverse this trend by making a high number of arrests."

In 2022-23, incidents were reported at 1,516 of 3,024 monitored matches (50%) – slightly lower than the 53% of matches in 2021-22.

Last season also saw the highest number of new banning orders handed out since the 2010-11 season.

Douglas Mackay, sports lead prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said football banning orders are "one of the many tools available to the justice system" to help reduce disorder at football matches.