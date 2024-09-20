Record number of patients in Milton Keynes have prescription for ADHD medication

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Sep 2024, 15:29 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 15:29 BST
A record number of patients in Milton Keynes have been prescribed medication for attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD), according to data from the National Health Service (NHS) Business Services Authority.

A total of 7,103 patients in the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board had a prescription for central nervous system stimulants and drugs used for ADHD in the year to March.

It was up from 4,939 patients the year before and the highest figure since records began in 2015-2016.

The number of people taking ADHD medication in the area has trebled from 2,409 patients eight years ago.

A record number of patients in Milton Keynes had a prescription for medication for ADHD according to new figures

The data shows where a prescription has been attributed to an NHS number, giving the number of patients for each stimulant or drug.

Figures may be an overestimate as some patients may take multiple drugs.

Across England, 278,000 patients were prescribed stimulants and drugs for ADHD - up 19% on the year before and the highest since 2015-2016.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a person's behaviour and can cause inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.

Chief executive of ADHD UK Henry Shelford said: "We should applaud these figures as representing so many individuals who now have had an ADHD assessment, have the knowledge that they have ADHD, can use that to turn their lives around, and, in these numbers, now have the support of medication."

The figures also showed a difference in prescriptions between male and female patients, with an estimated 174,000 male and 103,000 female.

Meanwhile, an estimated 63,400 patients were prescribed stimulants and drugs for ADHD in the most deprived areas in England, 15% more than those in the least deprived locations.

