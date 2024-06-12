Record number of teachers join school workforce in Milton Keynes amid spiralling recruitment crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More teachers than ever are working at Milton Keynes schools, new figures show, despite a “retention crisis” across England.

While the school workforce across the country has increased slightly, thousands of teachers have left the state school sector.

The school leaders’ union National Association of Head Techers (NAHT) called for the next government to commit to urgent action to address the “recruitment and retention crisis facing our schools”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Department for Education figures show there were 2,923 teachers working at the 115 state-funded schools in Milton Keynes as of November. This was up from 2,844 the year before and a record-high number since comparable records began in 2010.

Across England, the school workforce has increased “marginally” by around 300 teachers. Photo: Ben Birchall PA

Across England, the school workforce has increased “marginally” by around 300 teachers to 468,700. This includes some teachers without qualified teacher status.

The figures show around 44,000 qualified teachers joined the school workforce, down 3,900 from the number of joiners the year before. Meanwhile, 43,500 qualified teachers left the state school sector.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at NAHT, said: “These alarming figures are stark evidence of the recruitment and retention crisis facing our schools and the need for whoever forms the next government to commit to urgent action to address this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said there are 18,000 more pupils in schools this year, while fewer new teachers have joined compared to previous years.

He added that teacher vacancies are causing difficulties delivering the full curriculum, with subjects taught by non-specialists and supply teachers.

Teacher vacancies in state schools in England have more than doubled in the past three years, reaching an all-time high of 2,800 in November.

In Milton Keynes schools, 37 teaching roles needed to be filled – up from 23 the year before. Of these, 35 were for classroom teachers.

There were also 13 positions that were temporarily filled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “What these figures show, and what all school and colleges leaders know only too well, is that it is becoming increasingly difficult to fill teacher vacancies.

“Often this requires advertising roles several times and making use of supply staff in the intervening period, all of which has a financial cost attached.”

He added: “Teachers are the education system’s most precious resource and the next government cannot afford to be so complacent.

“We need a comprehensive plan to address the recruitment and retention crisis and ensure schools and colleges can attract and retain the teachers they need to maintain a high standard of education for all pupils.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classroom teachers’ median pay in Milton Keynes saw an increase of seven per cent since 2022, reaching £41,300. However, this was less than the average for England, which was £43,800.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: “The number of teachers entering and leaving service both fell though the number of entrants continues to be higher than for leavers.