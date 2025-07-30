Record numbers attend summer holiday food and fun programme in Milton Keynes
More than 3,500 children are taking part in this year’s scheme, which means an additional 400 are benefiting from the programme which is being run by Milton Keynes City Council.
Over the holiday period, the council is organising more than 24,000 free activity sessions plus meals for young people who receive benefit-related free school meals.
Activities will include multi-sports camps, mobile farms, outdoor adventures, film-making, arts and crafts, and will run through until August 21.
More than 24,000 individual sessions are planned throughout the school holidays.
Places can be secured through a dedicated online booking system, with eligible families able to book up to 16 places per child across the activities.
Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, cabinet member for children and young people at Milton Keynes City Council said: “This year we’re helping more families than ever before and I’ve had great feedback so far, especially as the activities are so inclusive.
“We’re giving a record number of local children opportunities to try new things, build their confidence and have fun this summer.”