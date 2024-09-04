Recruitment drive launched to find more people willing to become an estate agent in Milton Keynes
Becoming an estate agent offers “an incredible amount of opportunity” along with unbeatable experience, they say.
Connells Group is the largest estate agency and property services group in the UK, with more than 80 high street estate agency brands.
It also offers mortgage services, new homes, shared ownership, surveying, and conveyancing.
A special recruitment event is being held on September 10 at Countrywide House, Building 6, Caldecotte Lakes business park, MK7 8JT. There will be two sessions, one beginning at 5.30pm and the second at 6.30pm.
Matthew Creswell, Recruitment Director for Connells Group said: “Connells Group is a national company and offers an incredible amount of opportunity. We’re excited to welcome those interested into our Milton Keynes offices.”
