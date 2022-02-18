Red warning across part of Thames Valley area due to Storm Eunice

The Met Office has upgraded its Amber warning to Red for wind in parts of the Thames Valley due to Storm Eunice.

A spokesman said: "We anticipate the weather could result in damage to buildings as well as some disruption to road networks.

"Across the Thames Valley we are still seeing members of the public outside. We urge residents to stay indoors as much as possible. The Met Office have provided guidance on how stay safe during a storm.

Weather

"We have seen a significant increase in calls to the police force, we are therefore reminding the public to only to call 999 in an emergency so those in need can be responded to quickly."

An emergency is classed to be an immediate threat to life or property.

In a non-emergency situation please call 101, or make a report online so we can ensure we respond appropriately.

For more details on how to contact the force, please visit our website hereIf you are reporting fallen trees please contact National Highways if the tree is on a major road, and your local authority for trees down on local roads. Please report power outages by calling 105.

Further Information:

This warning covers parts of the Thames Valley, mainly Berkshire, Chiltern and South Bucks and High Wycombe with an Amber warning for the rest of the region. High winds expected until 9pm today (18/2) with the peak forecast between 7am and 3pm.