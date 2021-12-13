Redevelopment of old garden centre site starts in new year at Milton Keynes city centre

Hundreds of new apartments are to be built on CMK's former Wyevale Garden Centre site in the New Year.

The prominent Avebury Boulevard site, which is opposite Xscape, has been vacant ever since the garden centre closed down 15 years ago.

It has been sold by Milton Keynes Development Partnership and will be developed into a 330-apartment "high quality "major residential scheme.

Artists' impression of the new apartments

Construction due to start early in 2022 and completion will be in mid-2024.

The £80 million deal has been facilitated by Milton Keynes based developer Abbeygate who worked with Milton Keynes Development Partnership to ensure the planning consent was delivered and sourced an investor who wanted to make a valuable contribution to the city’s future.

MKDP Property Development Director Matthew Green said: “We are delighted that the project is going to be starting in the New Year. The funder’s aspirations were very clear and their substantial investment in Central Milton Keynes demonstrates their shared belief in the future of the City Centre.”

Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) owned by Milton Keynes Council. Its primary role is to use and develop its portfolio of land assets to advance the council’s objectives to develop the city to build on its impressive track record and to become an ever-better place to live and socialise as well as to work and conduct business.