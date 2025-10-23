Reduced hospital time and better experience for patients who need ongoing care in Milton Keynes

Patients who need ongoing care are returning home faster and having a better experience in hospital in Milton Keynes.

It’s been one year since a new partnership was introduced to give local residents who need ongoing care a better experience and faster return home from hospital, and it’s having a big impact.

In the 12 months since the MK Integrated Discharge Hub was launched, the amount of time spent in hospital by those who could be discharged has gone down significantly.

It’s reduced as much as 25% for complex discharge cases, which can see patients staying in hospital for three extra weeks or longer because of challenges in arranging their care.

Hospital patients who need ongoing care in Milton Keynes are having a better experience and returning home quicker. Photo: MK City Council

Councillor Donna Fuller, Cabinet Member for Adult Services, Health and Communities said: “We hope other places can learn lessons from how we’re collaborating in Milton Keynes, as it’s really good for residents as well as for reducing pressure at the hospital.

“People are getting home sooner with a package of care that’s right for them, which means fewer hospital beds are tied up that other people can use. Milton Keynes already had a good reputation for hospital discharge, and this is another step forward.”

Hub specialists work 365 days a year to make sure patients leaving the hospital have a smooth transition with the right social care and support. The Hub was set up by Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes City Council, and Central and North West London (CNWL) NHS Foundation Trust, combining some of their teams last year.

By combining services, the hub acts as a central point of contact, simplifying processes and cutting duplication. This unified approach also lessens delays caused by moving between services – a common issue not just in Milton Keynes, but across the country.

A dedicated Housing Officer is on hand to make sure housing needs are considered. Meanwhile, a Voluntary Sector Co-ordinator connects patients with community organisations that can help them maintain their independence at home.

Local partners such as Age UK and Healthwatch work alongside the hub to offer practical support to families as well as gathering feedback from patients.

Karen French, CNWL’s Deputy Director for Milton Keynes Community Services said: “The Integrated Discharge Hub is a game-changer for our patients and the wider community.

“By working closely together across health and social care, we’ve made it possible for people to leave hospital sooner with the right support in place, helping them regain independence faster.

“This partnership truly puts patients at the heart of everything we do and is a model we’re proud to be part of.”

Milton Keynes has previously been celebrated for its prompt discharge of hospital patients who are ready to go home with the support of social care. The MK Integrated Discharge Hub was created to make that transition easier for patients.

Ian Reckless, Chief Medical Officer at Milton Keynes University Hospital said: “The launch of the MK Integrated Discharge Hub has delivered real benefits for patients.

“No one wants to stay in hospital unnecessarily and, by working together, people can get the care they need in the right setting.

“The other positive outcome is that more hospital beds are being made available to accommodate the continual flow of new patients coming in to the hospital.”