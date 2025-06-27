Commuters have been warned of reduced train services between Milton Keynes and London Euston following a derailment in Bletchley on Thursday June 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A low speed train, which was not carrying passengers at the time, became stranded at Bletchley at around 12.30pm yesterday, blocking two of the four tracks on the West Coast Main Line.

National Railways has warned that trains between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised, and that disruption is expected to continue throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Northwestern Railway has already confirmed that only two trains per hour will operate between Northampton and London Euston via all stations, including Milton Keynes.

Passengers have been warned of disruption between Milton Keynes and London Euston for the rest of the day following yesterday's derailment

Additionally there is an issue with overhead electric wires in the Northampton area, which has led to the cancellation of some early morning services.

Rail replacement buses have been ordered to run in place of the cancelled services.

Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “I'm very sorry to passengers whose journeys have been affected by the incident at Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While our teams responded quickly to reopen two of the four lines on the West Coast Main Line, there is more to do.

“We are working tirelessly to safely move the train, plan repairs to the affected track and restore a full timetable as soon as possible.

"If you are planning to travel throughout Friday, please check with your train operator or on the National Rail website for the latest journey information.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.