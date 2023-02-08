Redundant bus shelters in Milton Keynes transformed into free mini libraries for book lovers

Two bus stops that are no longer in use have been transformed into mini libraries to serve book lovers in the community.

The green bus stops in Woolstone and Woughton on the Green are no longer used following scrapping of many bus routes two years ago.

City Liberal Democrat councillor Paul Trendall represents Old Woughton and Campbell Park and he came up with the stroke of genius idea to convert the bus stops into free book exchange points.

Cllr Paul Trendall enjoying one of the repurposed bus shelters

He persuaded MK City Council to convert the shelters to enable people to take their unwanted books along and help themselves to books in return.

The system is run by volunteers and so far more than 400 books have been donated for residents to enjoy.

The book stops, now neatly fitted with shelves and crates for the books, have been welcomed across both estates and provide benefits to the local community, said Cllr Trendall.

He said: “This is a great example of preserving original MK infrastructure whilst using innovative ideas that bring the local community together.

"I am delighted with how they have turned out and I am grateful to the City Council and the volunteers for all their hard work that made this possible. I encourage residents to visit to borrow and swap books.”

Both adults’ and children’s books are welcome to be donated.

