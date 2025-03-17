Referrals to the Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes branch of the Sexual Assault and Abuse Support Service, have more than tripled from pre-pandemic levels according to a new report.

The Vital Signs report, released by the Milton Keynes Community Foundation, has revealed a 224.8 per cent increase in referrals to the service.

Between 2019 and 2020 the service received 125 referrals, however by 2023-2024 this had increased to 406.

Data from the Office for National Statistics has also revealed a 77.2 per cent rise in violent crime and sexual offences in Milton Keynes over the past five years.

This means it is now the most common category of crime in the city, overtaking violence against the person.

Other findings from the report include that almost one in three children in Milton Keynes live in poverty, despite the fact that it ranks among the top ten cities in the country for highest wages.

Meanwhile, rents in the city have increased by seven per cent in one year, meaning the average monthly rent is now £1,267.

The report combines local data, reports from groups and charity organisations, and experiences from individuals serving the community on the frontline.

Speaking about the report, chief executive of the Milton Keynes Community Foundation Ian Revell said: “The rise in violent crime, particularly sexual offences, should concern us all.

“It is clear that more needs to be done to protect vulnerable women, provide better support for survivors, and address the root causes of this crisis.

“Milton Keynes is thriving in so many respects, yet failing many of its residents.”

The Citizen has approached Thames Valley Police for a comment on the report.

