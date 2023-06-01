News you can trust since 1981
Reflective paint and better lighting will make Milton Keynes underpasses safer for women and girls, says council

The paint also prevents graffiti
By Sally Murrer
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:24 BST

City centre underpasses are undergoing a facelift to make them safer for females.

Milton Keynes City Council has been installing better lighting and painting the underpass walls with special reflective paint to increase visibility.

Landscaping works have also been completed for better visibility of entry and exist routes.

MK city centre underpasses are being painted with reflective paint to make them saferMK city centre underpasses are being painted with reflective paint to make them safer
The aim is to make city centre streets safer for women and girls, particularly after dark.

The reflective paint is also anti-graffiti paint, which is long-lasting and will keep the underpasses looking fresh for longer, says the council.

Last year, MK City Council and its partners in the Safer MK Partnership secured almost £750k of Home Office funding towards a multi-agency programme which will see upgrades to popular pedestrian routes.

Twelve additional CCTV cameras have already been added as part of the project and further CCTV cameras are set to be installed .

More police will also be deployed at the weekends in the Central Milton Keynes area.

The council is planning an awareness campaign that asks men to call out “inexcusable behaviour” among their peers to address unwanted sexual and violent behaviour.

Training to spot the signs will be made available for staff at local venues, as well as for bus and taxi drivers.

Last year the council received White Ribbon Accreditation as recognition of its work to raise awareness in this area. Its action plan includes guidance and training for colleagues, housing and support services for women and children who need to flee violence and abuse, plus a range of measures to improve safety on the streets and in schools for females.

Cabinet member for Public Realm, Cllr Lauren Townsend, said: “While some new lighting and a lick of paint might seem like a small step, it will brighten up our underpasses in CMK, giving women and girls the confidence to walk home safely. Underpasses are a key part of walking routes in CMK and everyone has the right to feel safe when using them.“This is just one of the measures we’re taking as part of a wider project to make our city a safer place to live, work and enjoy yourself. We hope these improved measures will make women and girls feel more comfortable on a night out or when they’re walking home from work.”