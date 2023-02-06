Remarkable gran with 108 grandchildren celebrates her 100th birthday in Milton Keynes

A city gran has celebrated her 100th birthday with her huge number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Burnice Vincent had five children of her own, who went on to produce 18 grandchildren for her.

These had 53 children between them and, so far, these great grandchildren have produced 37 great-great grandchildren.

Burnice celebrated with her family

Burnice, who lives at Kents Hill’s Milton Court Care Home was inundated with cards from her king-size brood as well as a large two tier cake made by her daughter in law.

One special card took pride of place – from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla – the first card from the new King to be received at the care home.

Burnice’s daughter Christine said: “Thank you to Milton Court for all the effort you put into making Mam’s day special. We all had a great day.

"Thank you for decorating the room, preparing the buffet and making Mam look beautiful.”

Burnice's daughter in law made her a wonderful cake