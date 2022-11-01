A caring teenager is climbing a mountain to raise cash for a mental health charity that made a huge impression on him.

Jaden Kirby, 19, is an apprentice with Mercedes Benz, where all young workers in Milton Keynes are given special wellbeing sessions through MK’s mental health charity YiS.

The independent charity has helped 2,500 young people in the past year alone through its free counselling sessions and education, outreach and training workshops.

Jaden Kirby is climbing a mountain to raise money for MK mental health charity YiS

Jaden, who has experienced mental health issues himself, said: “Mercedes arranged for the apprentices to have a wellbeing session with Katie from YiS. it had a big impact on me.

"Katie taught me in that one hour lesson the importance of stress management and treating your mental health just as importantly as your physical health.

“I couldn't help but think that what YIS is doing will have a massive impact on so many people’s lives. This is a great cause and one I wanted to get behind, having struggled with mental health issues in my past.”

Later this month Jaden will set off for Morocco to climb the 4167m high Mount Toubkal.

YiS offers free or low cost mental health services, including an Early Support Hub

He has set up a special fundraising page with the target of raising £2,000 for YiS. You can sponsor him here.

"I’m quite an experienced climber and I plan to do the climb over two days, with a guide,” he said.

Earlier this year, caring Jaden completed the Three Peaks Challenge and gave the money he raised to Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

Volunteers and workers at YiS are delighted and touched by his unprompted fundraiser.

The charity’s CEO Gareth Eglinton-Pacitti said: “It’s just so, so special to have a user say thank you in such a lovely way. What an amazing young man!”

Money is a constant worry for YiS, which relies on grants and donations to carry on its work. Currently it has no funding secured past April next year.

The charity offers free or low cost therapeutic counselling sessions for young people aged from 11 to 25 who are experiencing mental health problems. It also goes into schools to deliver wellbeing sessions to pupils.

"The demand for our services is constantly rising,” said Gareth. “We helped 2,500 young people last year – a 42% increase on the previous year.

"Sadly, we currently had to pause our new referrals because we are so busy. But more money will mean we can hold more sessions and help more of these young people.”

YiS also runs Early Support Hubs to provide a drop-in service for young people aged 11 plus who would like a safe space to access support for their mental health and wellbeing, without needing a referral or an appointment.

Statistics show one in six school-aged children has a mental health problem. Depression and anxiety has also increased significantly in 16-24 year olds.

YiS gets valuable income from companies such as Mercedes who hire them to help young workers. Any interested businesses or groups can contact the charity here.