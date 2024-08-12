Remarkable woman who smoked for 70 years celebrates her 100th birthday in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who smoked cigarettes well into her eighties has celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

Louise Marshall is the first of three members of The Brooklands Centre in Newport Pagnell to celebrate their 100th birthday this year.

Originally from Hartlepool, Louise lived in Harrow from 1986 after her husband got promoted to a head office job at the hat manufacturer where he worked.

She later moved to Newport Pagnell after her daughter got married and moved here - a move she's never regretted.

Louise Marshall celebrating her 100th birthday

During World War II, Louise served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) and was stationed at Castle Donington in Leicestershire.

At the end of the war, she and some of her ATS friends were given 48 hours leave, so they hitchhiked to London to join the victory celebrations.

She remembers being in Pall Mall, everyone in the crowd joining hands and rushing towards Buckingham Palace. Unfortunately, two days wasn't long enough and Louise ended up going absent without leave!

Louise has been going to The Brooklands Centre for about five years and really enjoys the company, food and activities at the day club she attends.

Looking back on her 100 years, she has no regrets and is thankful to have a loving family around her and to be in good health.

Having smoked cigarettes from the age of 16, but having given them up in her eighties, she says she no longer has any vices!

As well as celebrating her birthday with her friends at the Centre, Louise had a lovely time with her family, some of whom came from the north especially for the occasion.