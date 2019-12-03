Remember a loved one this Christmas with Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

Lights of Love - the Christmas service of remembrance for lost loved ones returns to Willen Hospice this weekend.

Held at The Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton Mill, the event is a poignant opportunity for people who have lost someone close, to reflect on and celebrate their life.

A previous Lights of Love service

Visitors are invited to mark the occasion by adding their loved one’s names into the Hospice Books of Remembrance. And children are invited to decorate stars to hang on the hospice Christmas trees or take home to treasure.

The service, which starts at 3pm on Saturday, December 7, will include Christmas carols, and performances from MK Brass Brand, Faith Dimensions Gospel Choir, and singing from pupils at Tickford Park Primary School.

Tracey Jago, events fundraiser, said: “Our Lights of Love service is a wonderful event, offering an opportunity to gather together, reflect and remember loved ones, while showing much needed support for Willen Hospice at Christmas time.”

Advance booking is essential. Visit here or call 01908 303062.