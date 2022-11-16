Remember loved ones at Milton Keynes Lights of Love event this Christmas

Willen Hospice are inviting people to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones at a special Lights of Love event on December 3.

The event takes place at The Ridgeway Centre, Wolverton, and will feature readings and Christmas carols with people invited to add the names of their loved ones to a Book of Remembrance.

Children will also be able to decorate stars, adding their messages of love, to hang on Christmas trees.

The Willen Hospice Lights of Love event will be held on December 3

Andrew Hodgson is helping to raise vital funds by sharing his story of how his wife, Tricia was cared for by Willen Hospice, as part of the Lights of Love charity appeal. He said: “I’ve been going to Lights of Love for years now. It gives me that dedicated time to remember Tricia and the other special people in my life that I’ve lost.

Katrina Walsh, Willen Hospice senior events fundraiser, said: “Our Lights of Love event is incredibly important. Grief can feel so much stronger at Christmas time and that’s why we hold this memorial event. It gives people the chance to take time out of their busy festive preparations to reflect, remember and celebrate the lives of their loves ones.”

The event is free and the online registration form gives people the opportunity to add a name into the Book of Remembrance, which will be available to view online and projected onto a screen at the event.