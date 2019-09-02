Remember your loved ones at Willen Hospice Twilight Walk

The annual Willen Hospice Twilight Walk takes place later this month giving people the change to remember their loved ones.

The event on Sunday, September 22 starts at 6.30pm at Willen Hospice, where guests and young children will come together to decorate and light a lantern in memory of their loved ones, which will be put into a stunning memorial display.

A team from the Hospice will then lead a peaceful walk as the sun sets over the lake.

Tracey Jago, events manager at Willen Hospice, said “Our Twilight Walk is a really special way to remember the lives of our loved ones, whether they were cared for at Willen Hospice or elsewhere. It’s also a great chance for people who have experienced loss to come together at our lakeside setting, reflect and help support the work of Willen Hospice.”

To register for Twilight Walk visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/twilight or call 01908 303062. Registration for adults is £5 (£2 for Children) with lanterns £10. All money raised supports the specialist end-of-life care provided at Willen Hospice.