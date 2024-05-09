It’s hard to keep track of the big name stores that have closed over the years in Milton Keynes, due to online shopping or the effects of recessions.
Some are easily forgotten but others stand out in people’s memories.
And today, we bring you seven of the places that we know old readers will remember.
Enjoy the trip down memory lane! And please feel free to add to the list by letting us know the places you miss the most in Milton Keynes.
C&A, close to John Lewis, was a flagship store and a staple for affordable fashion when the new shopping centre opened in 1979. Sadly it closed in the late 1990s due to competition from other brands. Photo: Other third party
Chelsea Girl was a favourite haunt for fashion--conscious teens at centre:mk in the 1980s. But by 1988 it had morphed into River Island and in 1991 it disappeared completely. Photo: Other third party
Everyone remembers Blockbuster, the place where we could choose from hundreds of videos to hire - and get fined if you were late returning them. After years of growth in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the company faced challenges as streaming became more accessible. It finally bankrupt and closed its store in 2014. Photo: 7 stores we once loved in Milton Keynes